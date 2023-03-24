Steamboat Wells Fargo advisory group named one of Forbes best in 2022

The Sturges Cusenbary Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo advisors was named a Forbest Best-in-State Wealth Management team in 2022.

Wells Fargo/Courtesy photo

The team is composed of private wealth advisors Laura Cusenbary and Dan Sturges, who is also a certified financial planner. Sturges has more than 23 years of experience in the financial services industry, while Cusenbary has more than 13 years of experience.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes as one of the Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams,” Sturges said in a news release from Wells Fargo. “As investment planning has become more complex, our top priority is to work with our clients to develop strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives and achieve their short- and long-term investment goals.”