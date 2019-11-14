Steamboat voters approved a new school as final election results are verified

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs School District will get a new school.

On Thursday, the Routt County Clerk and Recorder’s Office released results after outstanding ballots were tallied.

Results from the School District ballot issues 4B and 4C, a bond issue and accompanying mill levy to build a new school and upgrade existing Steamboat campuses, were tight at the end of Election Day.

Just 69 more voters cast their vote in favor of 4C than against it, while 113 more votes were cast in favor of 4B. In total, 3,580 voted in favor of 4B, and 3,467 voted against it, while 4C earned 3,552 “yes” votes compared to 3,483 “no” votes.

That margin was thin enough to raise concern that outstanding ballots could trigger a recount on 4C.

About 150 ballots were outstanding due to missing signatures or signatures that didn’t match what is on file at the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. Voters had until Wednesday to correct signatures and return their ballots in a process called curing.

With these ballots counted, 3,615 voters voted in favor of 4B to the 3,495 opposed to it. 4C received 3,589 votes in favor of the measure and 3,509 in opposition.

In total, election judges tallied an additional 92 ballots on Thursday, according to Routt County Clerk and Recorder Kim Bonner. This included 37 ballots that were returned with corrected signatures and 25 ballots that were held back to mix into the cured ballots to protect voter anonymity of those returning cured ballots. Thirty additional ballots were pulled from the U.S. Postal Service’s general mail facility in Denver on Election Night from Front Range election officials, who distributed them to their respective counties.

Geoff Petis, who led the Yes to Education campaign, said the group “couldn’t be more excited” by the news.

“Now that it’s been passed, the district will be putting together a community team called the design advisory group to plan what the new school is going to look like and where it’s going to go,” he said.

Community members can sign up to be involved with the committee on the district’s website at http://www.sssd.k12.co.us.

Election results will be certified after the Routt County Clerk’s Office completes a risk-limiting audit, Bonner said. This process requires that county clerks across the state verify certain ballots to ensure scanners counted the choice the voter selected.

