Steamboat voted best resort, dog needs a home: Most-read stories at SteamboatPilot.com this week

Chunky Monkey is sweeter than Ben and Jerry's ice cream and has been at the Routt County Humane Society for almost seven months.

1. Will you adopt this dog that’s spent months at Routt County Humane Society? (with video)

Chunky Monkey has been sitting in the Routt County Humane Society for nearly seven months, longer than any dog in recent history. This pint-sized pup is sweeter than any Ben and Jerry’s ice cream you can find and is waiting patiently to be scooped up by someone.

Chunky Monkey is a 5-year-old Shepherd/Chow Chow mix who was dumped by his previous owner on a county road.

2. Menacing moose moves into courtyard at Mountain Village, causing concern for some residents

The center courtyard at Mountain Village Apartments is normally a place where residents can walk their dogs or visit with neighbors as they make their way to the parking areas. That was before a moose moved into the area for a few days last week.

One resident in the apartments said the moose has been lunging at people as they make their way through the courtyard, causing concern because the pathways that crisscross the area are frequently used by residents, children and pet owners.

3. Steamboat Resort voted top overall ski resort in North America

Steamboat Resort was named top overall ski resort in North America through OnTheSnow.com’s 2022-23 Visitor’s Choice Awards.

Users at the website rated and reviewed the resorts they visited based on terrain, family-friendly amenities, après options and more.

4. Steamboat City Council worries Gov. Jared Polis’ new bill could derail Brown Ranch

Fearing a state “power grab” could derail the city’s best chance to fix its affordable housing crisis, a shorthanded Steamboat Springs City Council voted unanimously during an emergency meeting Thursday, March 30, to oppose Gov. Jared Polis’ sweeping land use reform bill.

5. UPDATED: US 40 reopens east of Steamboat Springs

U.S. Highway 40 reopened in both directions shortly after 9:30 p.m. between Steamboat Springs and Kremmling following an extended closure Friday, March 31.

6. Two-vehicle wreck stalls traffic on US 40 east of Hayden

Two vehicles collided head-on on U.S. Highway 40 east of Hayden on Friday, March 31.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the drivers of both vehicles were hurt in the collision, but none of their injuries were known to be life-threatening at this time.

7. Routt County Sheriff’s Office investigating fraud case at Haymaker Golf Course

The Routt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of fraud at Haymaker Golf Course that involved a former employee who is no longer in Colorado, according to a Steamboat Springs new release on Thursday, March 30.

8. State biologists recommend a decrease in hunting licenses in Northwest Colorado

A bull elk makes its way through the snow off of U.S. Highway 40 east of Steamboat Springs in fall of 2022.

As the intense winter weather continues, thousands of big game wildlife in Northwest Colorado have been forced to migrate farther west than ever before.

If the area populations continue to thin without return, Colorado Parks and Wildlife may decrease hunting license permits for the 2023 season.

9. Talent at Steamboat skimo race hints at future of newest Winter Olympic sport

Despite feeling the burn on the first long climb of the day, people were all smiles during the 15th annual Cody’s Challenge on Saturday, April 1, at Steamboat Resort.

In a ski mountaineering race, the tiniest of advantages can make a big difference, especially when the competition is tight.

The top-five racers on the long course at the 15th annual Cody’s Challenge, were together most of the event. They eventually rode over the finish at the base of Steamboat Resort one by one on Saturday, April 1, separated by a few seconds that were determined by slight actions throughout the morning.

10. Steamboat resident dies in crash on Highway 14 Saturday

A Steamboat Springs resident died on Saturday, April 1, in a two-vehicle accident on Colorado Highway 14 near mile marker 17 outside Coalmont.