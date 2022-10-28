Steamboat volleyball’s senior night saved as Soroco steps in

Steamboat volleyball senior Tea Drennen puts a ball down early in the first set of a match against Soroco on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The Sailors would go on to win the match in straight sets, 3-0.

An early morning school cancelation in Aspen left Steamboat Springs volleyball without a team to play ahead of its planned senior night celebration and final match of the season on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Head coach Wendy Hall learned about the cancelation at 9 a.m. She spent the following four hours reaching out to nearby schools in hopes one team could play last minute.

It was the Soroco Rams who came through and were able to make the short trip from Oak Creek to support the Sailors and give them a true senior night.

“I just thought it was amazing that they were able to come over and support us and help us,” Steamboat senior Bella Story said. “I hope we would do that for them like they did for us. It was just amazing, and I love to play with them.”

Despite missing several of its players to prior commitments, Soroco coach Sarah Pierce was happy to step in and play. She thought playing a strong team like Steamboat would be a fun challenge for her girls.

“We’re kind of struggling as it is, but I thought it would be a great opportunity to go against a good team and build confidence,” Pierce said. “Our goal tonight was just to play together and have fun and play a good team to get the experience.”

The night was filled with emotion. Each Steamboat senior was celebrated prior to the match in front of a crowd full of friends and family.

During the match, all six seniors got on the court and helped lead their team to a 3-0 victory over the Rams.

“It just showed our team that we work well together and we love and respect each other, and we just need to keep fighting until the end,” Story said.

The Sailors ended the regular season at 16-6 after winning eight of their last nine matches.

Soroco fell to 2-19 but has two more matches this season. The first is against Hayden on Friday, Oct. 28, and the final match of the year is on Saturday, Oct. 29, against De Beque.

Steamboat will find out on Monday, Oct. 31, where the volleyball team will be heading for the regional tournament on Nov. 5.

“I was just super happy that our seniors got their night,” Hall said. “We had a great group in the stands, everybody got to play and it was great. It was emotional and sometimes it’s hard to play your best when emotions are high, but there’s a lot of love for those girls — the respect from younger players especially.”

Steamboat Springs 3, Soroco 0

SS 25 25 25

S 16 6 14

