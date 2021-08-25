 Steamboat volleyball wins season opener | SteamboatToday.com
Steamboat volleyball wins season opener

Shelby Reardon
  

Steamboat Springs High School head coach Wendy Hall high fives a player during a timeout in the middle of a game against Moffat County. The Sailors won in three sets Tuesday night. (Photo by Andy Bockelman for Craig Press)

CRAIG — The Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team won its season opener 3-0 on the road at Moffat County on Tuesday night.

The Sailors won set one 25-19 and in set two, repeated that feat, winning 25-19, 25-20.

Steamboat plays next at home on Thursday, Aug. 26 against Middle Park.

Steamboat Springs 3, Moffat County 0

SS 25 25 25 – 3

MC 19 19 20 – 0

Steamboat Springs Volleyball Schedule

Aug. 24 - at Moffat County, W 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-20)

Aug. 26 - vs. Middle Park, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 - at Soroco, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 3-4 Glenwood Springs Tournament

Sept. 8 - vs. Summit, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 - at Eagle Valley, 1 p.m.

Sept. 16 - vs. Battle Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 - at Thornton Tournament

Sept. 21 - at Glenwood Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 - at Summit, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 - at Palisade, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 - at Central Grand Junction, 1 p.m.

Oct. 14 - vs. Glenwood Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 - vs. Eagle Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 - at Battle Mountain 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 - at Aspen, 2 p.m.

