Steamboat volleyball wins season opener
CRAIG — The Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team won its season opener 3-0 on the road at Moffat County on Tuesday night.
The Sailors won set one 25-19 and in set two, repeated that feat, winning 25-19, 25-20.
Steamboat plays next at home on Thursday, Aug. 26 against Middle Park.
Steamboat Springs 3, Moffat County 0
SS 25 25 25 – 3
MC 19 19 20 – 0
Aug. 24 - at Moffat County, W 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-20)
Aug. 26 - vs. Middle Park, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 - at Soroco, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 3-4 Glenwood Springs Tournament
Sept. 8 - vs. Summit, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 - at Eagle Valley, 1 p.m.
Sept. 16 - vs. Battle Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 - at Thornton Tournament
Sept. 21 - at Glenwood Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 - at Summit, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 - at Palisade, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 - at Central Grand Junction, 1 p.m.
Oct. 14 - vs. Glenwood Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 - vs. Eagle Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 - at Battle Mountain 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 - at Aspen, 2 p.m.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
