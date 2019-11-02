Steamboat volleyball triumphs over Grand Junction

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In its final match of the regular season, the Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team traveled to take on 5A team Grand Junction.

The Sailors (10-12, 5-7 Western Slope) made quick work of the Tigers (7-16), sweeping them 3-0 on Friday, Nov. 1.

In the opening frame, Steamboat won 25-21 before taking set two 25-18. The final set was the closest of the evening, but the Sailors stayed focus and won out 25-23.

Friday, Nov. 1

Steamboat Springs 3, Grand Junction 0

SS 25 25 25 — 3

GJ 21 18 23 — 0

Aug. 29: at Moffat County, W 3-0

at Moffat County, W 3-0 Sept. 5-7: at Glenwood Springs Tournament, 2-2

at Glenwood Springs Tournament, 2-2 Sept. 14: at Silver Creek Tournament, 1-3

at Silver Creek Tournament, 1-3 Sept. 19: at Eagle Valley, L 3-0

at Eagle Valley, L 3-0 Sept. 21: at Glenwood Springs, L 3-0

at Glenwood Springs, L 3-0 Sept. 27: vs. Palisade, L 3-1

vs. Palisade, L 3-1 Sept. 28: vs. Rifle, W 3-0

vs. Rifle, W 3-0 Oct. 1: at Battle Mountain, L 3-1

at Battle Mountain, L 3-1 Oct. 3: vs. Summit, W 3-0

vs. Summit, W 3-0 Oct. 10: Eagle Valley, L 3-2

Eagle Valley, L 3-2 Oct. 12: vs. Glenwood Springs, L 3-0

vs. Glenwood Springs, L 3-0 Oct. 18: at Palisade, L 3-0

at Palisade, L 3-0 Oct. 19: at Rifle, W 3-0

at Rifle, W 3-0 Oct. 22: vs. Battle Mountain, W 3-1

vs. Battle Mountain, W 3-1 Oct. 24: at Summit, W 3-0

at Summit, W 3-0 Nov. 1: at Grand Junction, W 3-0

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.