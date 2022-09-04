Steamboat volleyball takes three of four in Glenwood Springs tournament

Steamboat senior, Tya Drennan, delivers a kill early in the second set in a match between Steamboat Springs volleyball and Middle Park on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The Sailors, now 5-1 on the year, hit the road to play Battle Mountain on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Steamboat Springs girls volleyball continued its strong start to the season when the Sailors took three more victories over the weekend.

The girls traveled to Glenwood Springs for a four-game tournament, competing in two games Friday Sept. 2, and two more Saturday, Sept. 3.

The Sailors came out hot, winning their matches Friday against Coal Ridge and Weld Central both in straight sets. Saturday morning’s match against Pagosa Springs was a battle into the third set, and Steamboat suffered its first loss of the season.

Coach Wendy Hall said the girls lost their focus during the match and could have fought harder for the win. She spoke with the girls after the game to get them prepared for their fourth match of the weekend against Roaring Fork.

Steamboat took both sets of the match and left Glenwood Springs on a positive note.

“When things aren’t going your way, you gotta muster up the energy to stay in the game, and we didn’t do that (Saturday) morning,” Hall said. “The way we bounced back, I have a feeling that maybe they learned something from it and we will continue down the right path.”

Hall will get to test that theory on Thursday, Sept. 8, when the 5-1 Sailors head to Edwards for a match against Battle Mountain.

Steamboat Springs 2, Coal Ridge 0

SS: 25 25 – 2

CR: 18 8 – 0

Steamboat Springs 2, Weld Central 0

SS: 25 25 – 2

WC: 23 11 – 0

Pagosa Springs 2, Steamboat Springs 1

PS: 26 11 15

SS: 24 25 11

Steamboat Springs 2, Roaring Fork 0

SS: 25 25

RF: 12 17

