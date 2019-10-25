Steamboat volleyball shuts down Summit

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With a 3-0 sweep of Summit, the Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team earned its third straight victory, establishing its longest winning streak of the season.

The Sailors defeated the Tiger 25-16 in the first frame.

“Summit’s one of those team’s that’s been giving everyone a really good fight this year,” Steamboat head volleyball coach Wendy Hall said. “They just have been struggling closing things and coming up with a win.”

Sets two and three were a lot closer. Steamboat came from behind to win set two and three 25-23 to squeak out the win.

“In both the second and third set, we had to come from behind and battle our way back in it,” Hall said. “When we got into that tied area of 19-19, 20-20, for the first time all season, I felt we were able to put the pedal down and really push through that. It was nice to see us play with that kind of confidence.”

Steamboat, two spots out of a playoff spot, has one game remaining in the regular season. On Friday, Nov. 1, the Sailors will travel to Grand Junction to face off with the 5A Tigers.

The RPI system has no way to account for classification differences, but a win would more than likely help the Sailors move up. Then again, the ranking system is complicated, so it’s hard to say whether a win over Grand Junction will seal a playoff spot.

“It’s one of those things, you have to wait until it’s all over and see what it spits out,” Hall said.

Steamboat Springs 3, Summit 0

SS 25 25 25 — 3

S 16 23 23 — 0

