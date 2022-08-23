Steamboat volleyball looks to keep energy high for full season

The Steamboat Springs volleyball team celebrates a point during the senior game against Glenwood Springs in 2021. The team is back in action with their first game of the 2022 season on Wednesday, August 24 at home against Middle Park.

Normalcy returns this year for the Steamboat Springs volleyball team as it enters its first season since 2019 where masks and other pandemic obstacles are not factors.

Coach Wendy Hall says this year is so much more than just being grateful to have a season, and it gives the team a chance to set higher expectations. The first Sailors volleyball match of the season will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at home against Middle Park.

“It will be a good test for us to see where we’re at,” Hall said. “We certainly have a lot of work to do, but those first matches are sometimes a good indicator of where we need to put a little more focus and what part of our game needs more focus than other parts.”

This year’s varsity team is made up of an even split between juniors and seniors, with six athletes from each class. The combination of several experienced players along with some new additions could be the recipe for success the team has been looking for.

Hall explained that the goals for this year remain to be set. The team has had some absences during the preseason and is just starting up meetings to discuss expectations.

Hall is putting it on the girls to lead the discussions on team goals while she oversees and guides them through the meeting.

Despite finishing third in the league last season, Hall noticed the team fell a little flat toward the end of year and seemed to lose its drive.

“The way we played at the end of the season didn’t really sit well with me, and I think some of my players feel the same way,” Hall said. “That’s why we’re approaching this season a little differently and being a little more communicative with each other about what we want to get out of it and how we can keep it fresh until the very end.”

Hall understands the three-month season is a grind, but plans to keep her finger on the pulse of the team this season to help ensure that the athletes have fun and keep their energy high from their first game to their last.

She has seen the way her players have carried themselves to start the season and thinks their maturity and competitiveness will stand out and help make them a force this season.

“I feel like this team has an opportunity to really make a statement in our league this year,” Hall said. “It’s not going to be easy getting there, but if they’re willing to continue the work that I’m seeing right now in the gym then I think we can really be competitive in our league.”

