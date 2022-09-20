Steamboat volleyball earns first league win of the year

Steamboat junior Caroline Wittlinger dives for the ball from the back row to keep the play alive in a Steamboat volleyball match against Glenwood Springs on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Coming off of its loss to Glenwood Springs, Steamboat bounced back in a big way, defeating Summit 3-1 and earning its first league win of the year.

Steamboat Springs volleyball took to Frisco for a match against Summit on Saturday, Sept. 17.

After dominating the opening set, the Sailors dropped the second set to even the match at one set apiece. The Steamboat girls found it inside of themselves to fight hard, winning the final two sets and the match 3-1.

The Sailors record improves to 7-4 on the year and the team notched its very first league win of the season, now holding a 1-3 record in league matches.

Steamboat is back on the road on Wednesday, Sept. 21, for a match against Basalt.

Steamboat Springs 3, Summit 1

SS 25 19 25 25

S 6 25 16 18

