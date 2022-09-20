 Steamboat volleyball earns first league win of the year | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Steamboat volleyball earns first league win of the year

News News |

Tom Skulski
  

Steamboat junior Caroline Wittlinger dives for the ball from the back row to keep the play alive in a Steamboat volleyball match against Glenwood Springs on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Coming off of its loss to Glenwood Springs, Steamboat bounced back in a big way, defeating Summit 3-1 and earning its first league win of the year.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs volleyball took to Frisco for a match against Summit on Saturday, Sept. 17. 

After dominating the opening set, the Sailors dropped the second set to even the match at one set apiece. The Steamboat girls found it inside of themselves to fight hard, winning the final two sets and the match 3-1. 

The Sailors record improves to 7-4 on the year and the team notched its very first league win of the season, now holding a 1-3 record in league matches. 

Steamboat is back on the road on Wednesday, Sept. 21, for a match against Basalt. 

Steamboat Springs 3, Summit 1
SS 25 19 25 25
S 6 25 16 18

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.

News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 