Steamboat volleyball dominates the weekend
With key wins over Palisade on Friday, Sept. 30, and Moffat County on Saturday, Oct. 1, Steamboat Springs volleyball has won four of its last five and holds a 10-5 record.
Despite non-league dominance, the Sailors are just 2-4 in league play with four league matches remaining on the schedule. They have a chance to earn a third league win on the road in a match against Glenwood Springs on Thursday, Oct. 6.
In the first meeting, Steamboat played Glenwood Springs tough in Sept. but ultimately fell 3-2 as they look for revenge on Thursday.
Steamboat Springs 3, Moffat County 0
SS 25 25 25
MC 08 14 13
