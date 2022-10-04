Steamboat volleyball dominates the weekend

Steamboat Springs senior Lily Sigmon, right, celebrates a point in a volleyball game against Moffat County on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Craig. Steamboat won 3-0.

Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

With key wins over Palisade on Friday, Sept. 30, and Moffat County on Saturday, Oct. 1, Steamboat Springs volleyball has won four of its last five and holds a 10-5 record.

Despite non-league dominance, the Sailors are just 2-4 in league play with four league matches remaining on the schedule. They have a chance to earn a third league win on the road in a match against Glenwood Springs on Thursday, Oct. 6.

In the first meeting, Steamboat played Glenwood Springs tough in Sept. but ultimately fell 3-2 as they look for revenge on Thursday.

Steamboat Springs 3, Moffat County 0

SS 25 25 25

MC 08 14 13

