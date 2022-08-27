Steamboat volleyball dominates in second straight match
The Steamboat Springs volleyball team remains undefeated in sets this season beating Moffat County at home 3-0.
With senior Tya Drennen out for the game, some of the younger Sailors were called upon for a greater role.
“It was an opportunity for some of our other hitters to step up and take some of that offensive responsibility,” said coach Wendy Hall. “They definitely did that and I think when we’re all back together it should improve the team overall.”
Steamboat will take a trip to Glenwood Springs for a tournament running from Friday, Sept. 2, to Saturday, Sept. 3.
The girls are now 2-0 on the season, but have yet to compete against a league opponent.
Steamboat Springs 3, Moffat County 0
SS 25 25 25 – 3
MC 15 14 17 – 0
