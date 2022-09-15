 Steamboat volleyball dominates Coal Ridge in straight sets | SteamboatToday.com
Steamboat volleyball dominates Coal Ridge in straight sets

Tom Skulski
  

Steamboat senior, Tya Drennan, delivers a kill early in the second set in a match between Steamboat Springs volleyball and Middle Park on Aug. 24, 2022. Coming off of a victory against Coal Ridge on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Sailors return home for a match against Glenwood Springs on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Coming off back-to-back losses, Steamboat Springs volleyball traveled to New Castle for a match against Coal Ridge on Tuesday, Sept. 13. 

The girls were able to take control early in the game and get right back on track with a 3-0 victory over the Titans. 

This win improves their season record to 6-3 while they remain 0-2 in league matches. 

They will have the opportunity to tally their first league win on Thursday, Sept. 15, when they play Glenwood Springs at home.

