Steamboat volleyball dominates Coal Ridge in straight sets
Coming off back-to-back losses, Steamboat Springs volleyball traveled to New Castle for a match against Coal Ridge on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The girls were able to take control early in the game and get right back on track with a 3-0 victory over the Titans.
This win improves their season record to 6-3 while they remain 0-2 in league matches.
They will have the opportunity to tally their first league win on Thursday, Sept. 15, when they play Glenwood Springs at home.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.