Steamboat volleyball continues its win streak
Hitting the road for a volleyball match against Roaring Fork in Carbondale on Thursday, Oct. 20, Steamboat earned its sixth consecutive victory with a 3-1 win.
Splitting the first two sets, the Sailors found it within them to take the third and fourth sets to win the match.
Steamboat volleyball has not lost since falling on Sept. 27 against Eagle Valley, and the Sailors now hold a 14-5 record on the year. They are even in league play at 4-4 with two league matches remaining.
The team will travel one last time this season for a match against Palisade on Saturday, Oct. 22. Following that, Steamboat will play two matches at home to close out its regular season.
Steamboat Springs 3, Roaring Fork 1
SS: 25 20 25 25
RF: 18 25 20 20
