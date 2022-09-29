 Steamboat volleyball continues in-league struggles | SteamboatToday.com
Steamboat volleyball continues in-league struggles

Tom Skulski
  

Steamboat junior Caroline Wittlinger dives for the ball from the back row to keep the play alive in a Steamboat volleyball match against Glenwood Springs on Sept. 15, 2022. Wittlinger and the Sailors have struggled in league play this season but look to turn things around with a home match against Palisade on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs volleyball suffered its fourth league loss of the year in a 3-1 match on the road against Eagle Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 27. 

After winning the first set 25-23, the Sailors lost three straight to ultimately lose the match and fall to 8-5 on the season. 

The girls have struggled this year in league play tallying just one win while holding a 7-1 record in non-league matches. 

With five league matches remaining, Steamboat hopes to start getting back in good standing with a home match against Palisade on Friday, Sept. 30.

Eagle Valley 3, Steamboat Springs 1
SS 25 12 20 21
EV 23 25 25 25

