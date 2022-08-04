Steamboat traffic signal to shut down this afternoon
The traffic signal at Pine Grove and Mt. Werner roads in Steamboat Springs will “go dark” for about three hours on Thursday, Aug. 4, according to a news release from the city.
The light will not function from 11 a.m. on until wiring repairs are completed. Travelers should consider using alternative routes and anticipate delays.
