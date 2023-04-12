Steamboat track and field boys take 3rd at Eagle Valley Invitational

Steamboat track's Olin Webster, Casey Wolf, Matthias Wolf and Michael Hagney celebrate a third-place finish in the 4x400 meter relay race during the Eagle Valley Invitational on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Margaux Shea/Courtesy Photo

Eagle Valley played host to 17 high schools including Steamboat Springs, Hayden and Soroco for an invitational on Saturday, April 8.

The Sailor boys were the highlight of the day, taking third overall while several girls earned new personal records despite traveling with only half the roster.

Steamboat sophomore Brandon Kolb dominated his way to wins in high jump and triple jump while taking second in long jump. Seniors Olin Webster and Casey Wolf also posted top results, each taking second place in the 400-meter dash and 800-meter dash, respectively.



Hayden’s AnnMarie Counts was the star of the day for the Tigers. The senior won the 100-meter hurdles event with a personal best time of 17.03 seconds.



Junior Larhae Whaley’s 8 foot, 3 inch height on pole vault was good for second place at the meet and counted as Soroco’s top placing of the day.

Team Results

Boys: 1. Coal Ridge, 153.5. 2. Eagle Valley, 105. 3. Steamboat Springs, 75. 4. Rifle, 73. 5. Rangely, 51. 6. West Grand, 45. 7. Battle Mountain, 41.5. 8. Glenwood Springs, 32. 8. Lake County, 32. 10. Meeker, 30. 14. Hayden, 7.

Girls: 1. Coal Ridge, 138. 2. Battle Mountain, 125. 3. Glenwood Springs, 71. 4. Eagle Valley, 64. 5. Caprock Academy, 45. 6. Rangely, 45. 7. Basalt, 44. 8. Hayden, 36. 9. Lake County, 29. 10. Meeker, 28. 12. Soroco, 20. 16. Steamboat Springs, 8.



Boys Notable Results

200: 7. Olin Webster, SS, 24.72.

400: 2. Olin Webster, SS, 53.50.

800: 2. Casey Wolf, SS, 2:06.62.

110 hurdles: 4. Wrigs Neeley, SS, 17.87. 9. Austin Prost, SS, 19.22.

300 hurdles: 5. Austin Prost, SS, 45.40. 10. Wrigs Neeley, SS, 47.32.

4×200 relay: 4. Steamboat Springs, 1:37.13.

4×400 relay: 3. Steamboat Springs, 3:41.80.

High jump: 1. Brandon Kolb, SS, 6-00.20. 5. Wrigs Neeley, SS, 5-07.00.

Long jump: 2. Brandon Kolb, SS, 19-01.00.

Triple jump: 1. Brandon Kolb, SS, 39-07.00. 4. Matthias Wolf, SS, 38-08.50.

Discus: 3. Wesley Gioia, H, 125-06.50.

Girls Notable Results

100: 10. Isabella Simones, H, 13.77.

200: 8. Kenna Harrison, SS, 29.10. 9. Isabella Simones, H, 29.29.

400: 9. Alayna Edwards, S, 1:07.87.

100 hurdles: 1. AnnMarie Counts, H, 17.03. 6. Joanna Almeida, S, 19.50. 10. Larhae Whaley, S, 19.56.

4×100 relay: 5. Hayden, 54.66. 6. Soroco, 55.17.

4×200 relay: 6. Soroco, 2:02.09.

Long jump: 5. Georgeanne Sibson, SS, 14-10.00. 6. Joanna Almeida, S, 14-10.00. 8. Jenna Kleckler, H, 14-08.50.

Triple jump: 2. Isabella Simones, H, 31-08.50. 4. Kiera Faucett, H, 30-09.00. 8. Emily Rajzer, H, 28-08.50.

Pole vault: 2. Larhae Whaley, S, 8-03.00. 10. Aspen Bennett Manke, SS, 6-09.00.

Discus: 4. Dakota Munden, H, 101-10.00. 10. Brooke Bunker, SS, 83-08.00.

Shot put: 8. Dakota Munden, H, 27-10.00. 10. Jenna Kleckler, H, 26-07.00.

