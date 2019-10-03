Steamboat to host girls club lacrosse tourney Sunday

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs girls lacrosse club will host its largest tournament to date this weekend, competing against teams from Aspen, Vail and the Roaring Fork lacrosse clubs.

Games will begin at 8:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Gardner Field and wrap up at 4:20 p.m.

The tournament will feature a smaller roster on smaller fields. Each team will have five players, and the length of the field will be the width of the turf at Gardner.

Teams will compete in three different divisions — U15, U12 and U10 — playing two, 15-minute halves with five minutes in between matches.