Steamboat to enact several road closures for events this holiday weekend

As the Fourth of July holiday returns in full-force after last year’s notable absence due to the pandemic, the city of Steamboat Springs is advising motorists of closures due to events.

Closures around town include:

• Yampa Street: Yampa Street between Fifth and Eighth streets, Seventh Street from Lincoln Avenue to Yampa Street and the Seventh Street parking lot will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market.

• Howelsen Parkway: There is to be no parking along Howelsen Parkway from Friday through Sunday due to the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo taking place.

• Lincoln Avenue and Yampa Street: Lincoln Avenue and side streets between Fifth and 11th streets, and Yampa Street between Fifth and 11th streets will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to about 2 p.m. Sunday for the Fourth of July Parade.

• Eighth Street: Eighth Street between Lincoln Avenue and Oak Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday for the annual Ski Town Lions Club Pancake Breakfast.

• Steamboat Springs Transit Service: While Lincoln Avenue is closed, buses will use the Oak Street detour. Temporary stops along Oak will be located at Fifth, Seventh and Ninth streets. Buses will also stop at the Yellow Line’s 10th and Oak streets stop, next to Steamboat City Hall. Once Lincoln reopens, buses will return to their normal routes. Between 6:40 a.m. and 8 p.m., buses are scheduled to depart the Stockbridge Center every 20 minutes.