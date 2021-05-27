 Steamboat theater reopening Friday | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Steamboat theater reopening Friday

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Wildhorse 6 Stadium Cinemas General Manager Brent Almon hangs a new poster for the Disney movie, "Cruella", which is expected to show during the movie theater’s reopening targeted for Memorial Day weekend. (Photo by Suzie Romig)

Wildhorse Stadium Cinemas, Steamboat Springs’ sole movie theater, will reopen its doors Friday in time for the holiday weekend.

The theater has been closed since November 2020, having to deal with a pandemic as well as a burst water pipe due to a late winter cold snap that damaged flooring and some electrical wiring in the empty building.

“A Quiet Place Part II” and “Cruella” will kick off the theater’s summer season.

Read the full story here.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more