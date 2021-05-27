Steamboat theater reopening Friday
Wildhorse Stadium Cinemas, Steamboat Springs’ sole movie theater, will reopen its doors Friday in time for the holiday weekend.
The theater has been closed since November 2020, having to deal with a pandemic as well as a burst water pipe due to a late winter cold snap that damaged flooring and some electrical wiring in the empty building.
“A Quiet Place Part II” and “Cruella” will kick off the theater’s summer season.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Steamboat theater reopening Friday
Wildhorse Stadium Cinemas, Steamboat Springs’ sole movie theater, will reopen its doors Friday in time for the holiday weekend.