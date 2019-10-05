Steamboat tennis wraps up season against Kent Denver

Steamboat Springs High School sophomore Kyle Saunders returns a serve during the No. 1 doubles match against Kent Denver at the Tennis Center at Steamboat Springs on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Kent Denver boys tennis has won five of the past six 4A state tournaments. If you can compete with them, you’re a good tennis team.

On Saturday, Steamboat Springs High School hosted the championship-caliber team at the Tennis Center at Steamboat Springs. While the Sailors fell 7-0, head coach Bill Conway was pleased with how his team looked against the Sun Devils.

“As a whole, it was probably the best match they play,” Conway said. “This week was a great practice, and it was a breakthrough match. Everything we asked them to work on and do, they were able to do. It just came down to Kent being more solid than we were as players.”

No. 1 singles player Wyatt Stempel stayed on pace in set one until he fell 6-4 to senior Trent Beckman. Beckman, who lost in the No. 3 singles state semifinal last fall, won set two 6-2 over Stempel.

Senior No. 2 singles player Matheus Mercuri lost 6-1, 6-0 to senior Chris Tsai, while No. 3 singles player Nash Whittington dropped two sets to senior Adam Slosky 6-0, 6-2.

The No. 1 and No. 2 doubles matches were the closest of the four.

Steamboat Springs High School junior Dylan Dietrich competes in the No. 1 doubles match against Kent Denver at the Tennis Center at Steamboat Springs on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Shelby Reardon

Steamboat Springs junior Dylan Dietrich and sophomore Kyle Saunders stayed in it before falling 6-2, 6-1 to junior Casey Klutznick and senior Jackson Wells. Kent Denver sophomore Henry Johnson and freshman Reed Haymons had a slow start against Steamboat No. 2 doubles pair Xander Dalke and Gabe Gray, but the Sun Devils duo pulled away with a 6-1, 6-2 win.

Aug. 22: at Grand Junction, L 5-2

at Grand Junction, L 5-2 Aug. 23-24: at Fruita-Monument, 7th of 7

at Fruita-Monument, 7th of 7 Aug. 30: at Loveland, 8th of 8

at Loveland, 8th of 8 Sept. 5-7: at Grand Junction, 16th of 16

at Grand Junction, 16th of 16 Sept. 14: vs. Rocky Mountain, L 7-0

vs. Rocky Mountain, L 7-0 Sept. 21: vs. Fruita Monument, L 7-0

vs. Fruita Monument, L 7-0 Sept. 25: at Basalt, W 6-1

at Basalt, W 6-1 Oct. 1: at Aspen L 7-0, Vail L 7-0

at Aspen L 7-0, Vail L 7-0 Oct. 5: vs. Kent Denver, L 7-0

vs. Kent Denver, L 7-0 Oct. 11: Regionals at Delta

The Sailors No. 3 doubles pairing of senior Johnny Barkal and freshman Eli Ince were swept 6-0, 6-0, while senior Joey Westmeyer and freshman Michael Lake lost 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 4 doubles slot.

Steamboat will next compete at the 4A Region 8 tournament Oct. 11 and 12 in Grand Junction.

Kent Denver 7, Steamboat Springs 0

Singles: 1, Trent Beckman, KD, def. Wyatt Stempel, SS, 6-4, 6-2. 2, Chris Tsai, KD, def. Matheus Mercuri, SS, 6-1, 6-0. 3, Adam Slosky, KD, def. Nash Whittington, SS, 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles: 1, Casey Klutznick and Jackson Wells, KD, def. Dylan Dietrich and Kyle Saunders, SS, 6-2, 6-1. 2, Henry Johnson and Reed Haymons, KD, def. Xander Dalke Gabe Gray, SS, 6-1, 6-2. 3, Drew Fenton and Arman Kian, KD, def. Johnny Barkal and Eli Ince, SS, 6-0, 6-0. 4, Paul Skok and Owen Pratt, KD, def. Joey Westmeyer and Michael Lake, SS, 6-0, 6-1.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.