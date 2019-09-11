Steamboat tennis picks up first team win at Western Slope tournament
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With a 4-3 win over Durango at the Western Slope tournament on Saturday, Sept. 8, the Steamboat Springs High School tennis team earned its first team win on the season.
No. 2 singles player Matheus Mercuri and No. 4 doubles pairing of Joey Westmeyer and Michael Lake also picked up a win.
Steamboat finished last of 16 teams in the tournament in Grand Junction, which Regis won with 203 points.
Mercuri won over a Durango opponent 8-3, and Westmeyer and Lake combined to defeat a Grand Junction pairing 8-6.
Western Slope tournament
Saturday, Sept. 8
Singles
No. 1 Wyatt Stempel: Denver East def. Wyatt Stempel 6-3, 6-1. Lakewood def. Stempel 8-1. Air Academy def. Stempel 8-5. Golden def. Stempel 6-2.
No. 2 Matheus Mercuri: Fruita def. Mercuri 6-0, 6-0. Mercuri def. Durango 8-3. Chatfield def. Mercuri 8-4. Lakewood def. Mercuri 8-3. Air Academy def. Mercuri 6-2.
No. 3 Nash Whittington: Regis def. Whittington 6-0, 6-0. Lakewood def. Whittington 8-4. Grand Junction def. Whittington 8-3. Air Academy def. Whittington 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 Kyle Saunders and Dylan Dietrich: Chatfield def. Steamboat 6-0, 6-1. Columbine def. Steamboat 8-1. Grand Junction def. Steamboat 8-3. Golden def. Steamboat 6-1.
No. 2 Xander Dalke and Gabe Gray: Ralston Valley def. Steamboat 6-0, 6-3. 2. Air Academy def. Steamboat 8-4. Durango def. Steamboat 8-6. Fruita def. Steamboat 6-4.
No. 3 Eli Ince and Johnny Barkal: Columbine def. Steamboat 6-1, 6-1. Golden def. Steamboat 8-2. Fruita def. Steamboat 8-4. Durango def. Steamboat 6-4.
No. 4 Joey Westmeyer and Michael Lake: Heritage def. Steamboat 6-4, 6-1. Durango def. Steamboat 8-1. Steamboat def. Grand Junction 8-6. Golden def. Steamboat 6-4.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
The amnesia of disaster: Routt County reports feeling less concerned about outbreak of forest-killing pests
If people continue to perceive less of a risk in pine beetle outbreaks, a general apathy toward the insects could cause a repeat of the epidemic