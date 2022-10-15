Steamboat tennis’ No. 1 doubles takes fourth at state

Steamboat tennis senior JP Carter and sophomore Wiley Cotter celebrate a point during a doubles match against Aspen on Sept. 27, 2022. The duo have dominated all season long and took home an impressive fourth place at the state tournament following a loss to Mullen on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Darrin Grommeck/Courtesy photo

Earning a big win against Coronado in the playback bracket of the state tournament, Steamboat’s No. 1 doubles tennis team of senior JP Carter and sophomore Wiley Cotter advanced to the third-place match against Mullen on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Taking the first set 6-2, the Sailors were one set away from bringing bronze back home to Steamboat.

However, Mullen was able to take both the second and third sets 3-6 each to defeat the Sailors.

Carter and Cotter were a dominant force for Steamboat this season, ending the year with 13 wins and earning fourth place in the state as a duo.

Read about how the Sailors did earlier in the tournament here.

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.