Steamboat tennis’ No. 1 doubles takes fourth at state
Earning a big win against Coronado in the playback bracket of the state tournament, Steamboat’s No. 1 doubles tennis team of senior JP Carter and sophomore Wiley Cotter advanced to the third-place match against Mullen on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Taking the first set 6-2, the Sailors were one set away from bringing bronze back home to Steamboat.
However, Mullen was able to take both the second and third sets 3-6 each to defeat the Sailors.
Carter and Cotter were a dominant force for Steamboat this season, ending the year with 13 wins and earning fourth place in the state as a duo.
Read about how the Sailors did earlier in the tournament here.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
