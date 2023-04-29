Steamboat tennis falls to Colorado Academy, shifts focus to regionals

Steamboat Springs girls tennis was defeated by Colorado Academy in the second round of the team state competition but now shifts focus on 3A Western Regionals starting Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Grand Junction.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs girls tennis came up short against Colorado Academy on Friday, April 28, during the Colorado High School Activities Association Class 3A State Team Championship quarterfinals.

Following its victory over Northfield in the first round on Wednesday, April 26, the Sailors were faced with yet another road trip to Denver two days later and fell to the Mustangs 7-0.

“We drew the No. 2 seed which is Colorado Academy and they are really strong this year,” assistant coach Jason Scicchitano said. “They have three seniors who are all No. 1, 2 and 3 singles players.”

Though Scicchitano thought the girls put up a good fight, Colorado Academy swept every individual match and lost just one set on the day to Steamboat’s No. 1 doubles tandem of Evan Quinn and Kelsey Norland.

“They were tough opponents,” Scicchitano said. “The stuff we are working on in practice still showed as it did on Wednesday but it is just a different level than the girls are used to. They played well but were just outplayed.”

The silver lining to it all is now the girls have a week of practice to focus on the weaknesses that were exploited at Colorado Academy.

Steamboat will use its time to prepare for the 3A Western Regional Tournament in Grand Junction from Thursday, May 4 to Saturday, May 6. According to Scicchitano, the team is optimistic heading into the tournament and thinks it can stack up with any other school in the region.

“Our weaknesses are plain to see, which is awesome going into regionals because we can really target our practice to those things,” Scicchitano said. “Everyone has something very clear they are working on that they learned today.”

Colorado Academy 7, Steamboat Springs 0

Singles: 1. Colorado Academy def. Lucia Del Haya, SS, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Colorado Academy def. Paloma Edinburg, SS, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Colorado Academy def. Lyla Baker, SS, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Colorado Academy def. Evan Quinn and Kelsey Norland, SS, 6-4, 4-6, 10-0. 2. Colorado Academy def. Dylan Quinn and Amanda Dietrich, SS, 6-2, 6-3. 3. Colorado Academy def. Leslie Jimenez and Kayla O’Brien, SS, 6-4, 6-3. 4. Colorado Academy def. Taylor Rockford and Molly Hopkins, SS, 6-1, 6-0.

