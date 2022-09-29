Steamboat tennis falls to Aspen, 5-2

Steamboat tennis senior JP Carter and sophomore Wiley Cotter celebrate a point during a doubles match against Aspen on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

Darrin Grommeck/Courtesy photo

Coming off a 10-day break, the Steamboat Springs boys tennis team traveled to Aspen for a match on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

As a team, Aspen had control of the match from start to finish by sweeping the singles matches and taking two of the four in doubles to beat the Sailors 5-2.

Steamboat’s No. 1 doubles team of senior JP Carter and sophomore Wiley Cotter cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 victory and continued their dominance on the season. Freshman Matthew MacEntee and sophomore Damien Dobson also won their doubles match in a tie break, 7-5, 3-6, 10-6 to earn Steamboat’s second victory of the contest.

The Sailors have shown improvement all season long while playing against tough opponents. The boys are back on the road Thursday, Sept. 29, for a match against Basalt, a team they have already beaten this season.

Aspen 5, Steamboat Springs 2

Singles: 1. Aspen def. Liam Siefken, SS, 6-2, 6-2. 2. Aspen def. Caleb Grommeck, SS, 7-5, 6-3. 3. Aspen def. Alec Buchler, SS, 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. JP Carter and Wiley Cotter, SS, def. Aspen, 6-1, 6-1. 2. Aspen def. Bryce Watson and Dante Abraham, SS, 6-0, 6-1. 3. Matthew MacEntee and Damien Dobson, SS, def. Aspen, 7-5, 3-6, 10-6. 4. Aspen def. Hank Ince and Henry Brown, SS, 6-1, 6-1.

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.