Steamboat tennis falls to Aspen, 5-2
Coming off a 10-day break, the Steamboat Springs boys tennis team traveled to Aspen for a match on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
As a team, Aspen had control of the match from start to finish by sweeping the singles matches and taking two of the four in doubles to beat the Sailors 5-2.
Steamboat’s No. 1 doubles team of senior JP Carter and sophomore Wiley Cotter cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 victory and continued their dominance on the season. Freshman Matthew MacEntee and sophomore Damien Dobson also won their doubles match in a tie break, 7-5, 3-6, 10-6 to earn Steamboat’s second victory of the contest.
The Sailors have shown improvement all season long while playing against tough opponents. The boys are back on the road Thursday, Sept. 29, for a match against Basalt, a team they have already beaten this season.
Aspen 5, Steamboat Springs 2
Singles: 1. Aspen def. Liam Siefken, SS, 6-2, 6-2. 2. Aspen def. Caleb Grommeck, SS, 7-5, 6-3. 3. Aspen def. Alec Buchler, SS, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. JP Carter and Wiley Cotter, SS, def. Aspen, 6-1, 6-1. 2. Aspen def. Bryce Watson and Dante Abraham, SS, 6-0, 6-1. 3. Matthew MacEntee and Damien Dobson, SS, def. Aspen, 7-5, 3-6, 10-6. 4. Aspen def. Hank Ince and Henry Brown, SS, 6-1, 6-1.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.