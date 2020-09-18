Steamboat tennis concludes season at regionals

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School boys tennis team competed at the 4A Region 8 tournament.

The No. 1 singles player, Nash Whittington won his first match 1-6, 6-2, 6-4. Then, he met an Aspen High School player and lost 6-0, 6-1, in straight sets. That sent Whittington to the third-place match where he fell 6-1, 6-1, earning fourth.

The No. 4 doubles team of Axel Kovach and Fisher St. John won 7-5, 6-4 over a pair of Central High School players. They lost their next battle against Durango High School 6-2, 6-0. St. John and Kovach also fought for 3rd, but ultimately fell 6-1, 6-0 to a pair from Grand Junction High School.

St. John wasn’t Kovach’s typical partner throughout the season. The young player was called up after an eligibility issue benched another Sailor.

“Fisher played awesome today. I was really happy to have him here,” Steamboat head coach Eliot Guin said. “He’s been committed and working hard all season. He was a good surprise for us.”

Eli Ince and Luke St. John teamed up as the No. 3 doubles pairing and were competitive against Grand Junction. They lost the first set 6-1, but won the next one 6-4. Grand Junction won with a third-set 6-1 victory.

Gabe Gray and Xander Dalke suffered a tough loss at No. 1 doubles. Last week, the pair defeated Langley Cerovich and Elliot Jarnot of Vail Christian High School in straight sets. This time, the Vail Christian team won out 3-6, 6-4, 7-6.

“The other team really stepped it up,” Guin said. “It wasn’t the same quality tennis we saw last week. They stepped it up a lot. Our guys took the first set. they were pretty confident going into the second. The other team really played like they had nothing to lose and it really showed. They carried that confidence into the third set.”

The rest of the Sailors all fell in the first round, ending their days.

“Most of the matches were close, the early round matches,” Guin said. “All of the coaches agreed this was some of the best tennis we’ve played as a team. We were really happy about that even though the result wasn’t there.”

4A Region 8 Tournament

Singles: 1. Nash Whittington W over Central, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4. Whittington L vs. Aspen, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Whittington L 6-1, 6-1. Beck Myklusch, L, Vail, 6-2, 7-6. 3. Dylan Dietrich, L, Durango, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles: 1. Gabe Gray and Xander Dalke, L, Vail, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6. 2. Kyle Saunders and Caleb Groemmeck, L, Central, 7-5, 6-3. 3. Eli Ince and Luke St. John, L, vs. Grand Junction. 6-1, 4-6, 6-1. 4. Axel Kovach and Fisher St. John, W, Central, 7-5, 6-4. Kovach and Fisher St. John, L, Durango, 6-2, 6-0. Kovach and Fisher St. John, L, 6-1, 6-0.

