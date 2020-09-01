Steamboat tennis complex rebrands after busy summer

Susan Mayes and Carol Rau play pickleball at the newly rebranded Steamboat Pickleball and Tennis Center on Tuesday.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Loretta Conway, Business Development Director at the Tennis Center at Steamboat Springs, was admittedly worried when the center shut down for two and a half months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, on the cusp of fall, the tennis center is concluding one of its most successful summers yet, and is rebranding to bring pickleball to the forefront of the center.

From now on, the center will be known as the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center. The website and staff emails will be switched over soon, but will allow for a seamless transition for patrons familiar with the current url and emails.

“We’re trying to make our marketing, our website, everything look more balanced between the two sports,” said Conway. “It won’t be fully balanced until we get that new building because we just don’t have the room to grow the programs with pickleball the way we have with tennis.”

Until the new proposed pickleball building is built, tennis is still the main sport at the complex, especially once weather closes the outdoor courts.

The wind screens on the outdoor courts will be taken down on Oct. 1, to prevent them from getting too wet before going into storage. Conway said the courts will remain open until snow is consistent and forces them to move play indoors.

Also new, is a court pass program in which players can pay ahead for the month or year, rather than each time they walk through the door. A family court pass would be $1,500, or $138 per month. Not only would it save frequent players money in the long run, but it’ll be easier for the tennis and pickleball center to track its income each month.

Soon, Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center will announce new court rental rates, the first overall increase in years, according to the website.

When the center reopened, people flocked to the courts. Conway said revenue was up 47% compared to last June and July. Pickleball court rentals were up 37% over last year. There were waitlists for camps and not enough teachers to fill the demand for lessons.