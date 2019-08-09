Steamboat Tennis Association breaks fundraising record

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Tennis Association held its annual championship and fundraiser July 19 to 21, raising a record $38,000.

The association invests the money in multiple programs and the youth of Steamboat Springs and Routt County. The association is also applying for the National USTA Community Tennis Association of the Year award as well as the National USTA Capacity Building grant of $10,000 to grow its SERVES program.

SERVES is a program funded by the Colorado Youth Tennis Foundation to provide free tennis instruction to identified youth from culturally diverse communities.

This past weekend, the Tennis Center broke another record, bringing 280 people to the National Tennis Ratings Program.

