Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center invites residents to potluck fundraiser Dec. 4
The Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center will host its Holiday Social and Live Auction on Sunday, Dec. 4, celebrating the center’s accomplishments this year, as well as raising money for its ongoing expansion and improvement project.
The social will be 4-6 p.m. at the tennis and pickleball center, 2500 Pine Grove Road. Participants are encouraged to bring their favorite appetizer, salad or dessert to share. The center’s operating company, Court Sports 4 Life, will provide beverages.
Attendees will also have the chance to bid on a number of items including a seven-night stay at a luxurious Paris apartment and two packages of U.S. Open tickets. Additionally, all courts will be open for free play during the event.
To RSVP and sign up for a food item, go to SignUpGenius.com/go/10c094eaca92aa0f8ce9-holiday.
