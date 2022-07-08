Steamboat teens organize run to support sister suffering with chronic pain

Sisters Erin and Meaghan Maitre (from left) are hosting a charity run to honor their sister, Caitlin Maitre (right), who suffers from Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.

Steamboat Springs teenagers Meaghan and Erin Maitre have seen their sister, Caitlin Maitre, deal with invisible illnesses like Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), gastroparesis and rumination syndrome.

Determined to find a way to help her endure, the pair have organized a run to support their sister and to benefit the U.S. Pain Foundation and chronic pain research.

“She has been battling these illnesses for the past two years, as very limited treatment options exist,” Meaghan said. “I have had to watch her miss out on her favorite things and being a normal teenager.”

The run, which takes place on July 30, will be a 5-kilometer race at Spring Creek Trail that will start at the gazebo and go around the Ditch Trail Loop.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon and have a staggered start system in place for all involved.

This event is a run, walk or hike and open to people of all ages. People can register by searching “Run to End Chronic Pain ” at RunSignup.com.

Those who participate will receive a free T-shirt, though T-shirt purchases and donations can be made through the website without signing up to run.

After the race will be a raffle with music and snacks where any and all are welcome.

All proceeds from the event will go to the U.S. Pain Foundation in support of chronic pain research. This was a specific request from Caitlin, who knows that many people suffer from chronic pain and it really complicated her own healing.

The U.S. Pain Foundation offers support to those in pain, as well as their caregivers, through various programs, resources and research. Approximately 50 million Americans have to deal with chronic pain every day, and the U.S. Pain Foundation was created to serve those people.

When someone is suffering from CRPS, their nervous system sends excessive pain signals to areas of their body that don’t need those signals. This is what Caitlin has been dealing with, and doctors have limited options to ease her intense nerve pain.

Because of the pain, Caitlin has had little opportunity to enjoy the best parts of her teenage years, and has one last chance to run before she heads out for more medical procedures.

“The point of the run is to really raise awareness about chronic pain because it is an invisible illness,” said Meaghan. “All of Caitlin’s illnesses, you would probably have no idea.”

