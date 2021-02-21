Steamboat teen dies after wreck on Rabbit Ears Pass

GRANBY — A 19-year-old from Steamboat Springs died in a wreck along Rabbit Ears Pass on U.S. Highway 40 in Grand County on Sunday, according to authorities.

Timmothy Jones was headed west in a 2000 Subaru Legacy at about 1:20 p.m. Sunday when he lost control on the snowy and icy highway and slid into oncoming traffic, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Jones’ vehicle was broadsided by a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a Denver man. State Patrol said the collision happened at the top of the pass, and both vehicles came to rest in the road.

After the collision, Jones was taken to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat where he succumbed to his injuries.

Two female passengers in the Hyundai were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A male passenger in Jones’ vehicle was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai and another passenger inside the Hyundai were not hurt.

State Patrol said investigators believe that excessive speed for the conditions may have been a factor in the wreck, which is still under investigation.