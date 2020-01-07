Steamboat teams pick up wins at Roosevelt

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs boys basketball team picked up a pair of wins to conclude the Roughrider Shootout at Roosevelt with a 2-1 record.

On Thursday, the Sailors relinquished their lead to Pueblo County in the final quarter, losing 48-42. On Friday, Steamboat defeated Silver Creek 61-49 and Saturday saw the Sailors win 51-40 over Niwot.

Senior Connor Hansen was the lead scorer in the first two games, eight 3-pointers to score a total of 30 points. On Saturday, junior Eric Pollert paced the offense with 13 points.

At the same tournament, the Steamboat Springs girls went 1-2, wrapping up the tourney with a 38-16 victory over Niwot.

On Thursday, the Sailors fell to host Roosevelt 47-30 and Friday’s game resulted in a 48-21 loss to Pueblo County.

Sophomore Samantha Campbell and senior Katie Lake were the teams top scorers on Thursday, with each netting 7 points. Campbell also contributed 14 rebounds and four steals in the game.

On Friday, junior Erica Simmons led the way with five points. Simmons and senior Jaycee May earned three assists, while May paced the team with four steals.

SCHEDULE CHANGE: Due to predicted inclement weather, the games on Saturday, Jan. 11 at Steamboat Springs High School against Eagle Valley have been moved up. Both junior varsity teams will play at 10 a.m., followed by the girls varsity game at 11:30 a.m. The boys varsity will play at 1 p.m.

Boys

Thursday, Jan. 2

Pueblo County 48, Steamboat Springs 42

SS 12 10 12 8 – 42

PC 6 15 13 14 – 48

Scoring: SS, Connor Hansen 15, Ethan Pyles 11, Dawson Lindquist 8, Jakob Kreissig 3, Eric Pollert 3, Granger Rowan 2. PC, J. Manzanares 13, Seth Sherwood 12. FT: SS, 8-11. PC, 10-19. Fouls: SS, 18. PC, 14. 3-pointers: SS, 8 (Hansen 4). PC, 5 (Manzanares 4). Rebounds: SS, 24 (Lindquist 7). PC, 25 (Manzanares 10). Assists: SS, 7 (Pyles 3). PC, 8 (Sherwood 2). Steals: SS, 3 (Cade Gedeon, Pyles, Rowan). PC, 7 (Manzanares 3).

Friday, Jan. 3

Steamboat Springs 61, Silver Creek 49

SS 23 7 16 15 – 61

SC 3 9 18 19 – 49

Scoring: SS, Hansen 15, Pyles 12, Kreissig 11, Lindquist 9, Gedeon 5, Pollert 4, Rowan 3. SC, Andrew Duquette 17, Karson Hills 9. FT: SS, 4-9. SC, 18-25. Fouls: SS, 15. SC, 18. 3-pointers: SS, 11 (Hansen 4). SC, 3 (Hills 1). Rebounds: SS, 24 (Gedeon 8). SC, 23 (Tanner Call 5). Assists: SS, 13 (Pyles 4). SC, 6 (Zach Noesen 2). Steals: SS, 9 (Gedeon, Pyles 3). SC, 18 (Noesen 3).

Saturday, Jan. 4

Steamboat Springs 51, Niwot 40

SS 17 11 12 11 – 51

N 4 9 11 16 – 40

Scoring: Pollert 13, Jackson Metzler 10, Hansen 10, Lindquist 8, Gedeon 3, Pyles 3, Kreissig 3, James Bogan 1. N, Cooper Sheldon 12, Kyle Reeves 10. FT: SS, 17-22. N, 8-14. Fouls: SS, 14. N, 15. 3-pointers: SS, 8 (Hansen 3). N, 6 (Sheldon 2). Rebounds: SS, 25 (Pollert 7). N, 23 (Sheldon 7). Assists: SS, 12 (Pyles 5). N, 5 (Milo Ostwald 3). Steals: SS, 3 (Kreissig 2). N, 8 (Sheldon 3).

Girls

Thursday, Jan. 2

Roosevelt 47, Steamboat Springs 30

Scoring: SS, Samantha Campbell 7, Katie Lake 7, Shelbee Weiss 5, Rose Epstein 4, Erica Simmons 3, Jaycee May 2, Josey Foote 2. FT: SS, 9-24. Fouls: SS, 26. 3-pointers: SS 1 (Weiss). Rebounds: SS, 42 (Campbell 14). Assists: SS, 7 (May 3). Steals: SS, 10 (Campbell 4).

Friday, Jan. 3

Pueblo County 48, Steamboat Springs 21

PC 6 14 16 12 – 48

SS 4 8 3 6 – 21

Scoring: SS, Simmons 5, May 4, Weiss 4, Epstein 3, Foote 2, Belize Berry 2, Grace Harper 1. PC, Erin Mauro 19, Rose Weimer 12. FT: SS, 5-10. PC, 11-23. Fouls: SS, 14. PC, 21. 3-pointers: SS, 5 (Simmons). PC, 1 (Mauro). Rebounds: SS, 21 (Epstein 6). PC, 34 (Mauro 9). Assists: SS, 10 (Simmons, May 3). PC, 10 (Mauro 5). Steals: SS, 12 (May 4). PC, 20 (Mauro 7).

Saturday, Jan. 4

Steamboat Springs 38, Niwot 16