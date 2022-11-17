Steamboat swimmers see personal-bests at Deep Freeze Invitational

Steamboat Swim Team member Stovin Briggs took home first place in the 100-meter freestyle race in the 13-and-up division of the fall opener in Aspen on Oct. 9, 2022. The Steamboat Swim Team continued its success in Glenwood Springs at the Deep Freeze Invitational on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Taking 30 of its swimmers, the Steamboat Swim Team traveled to Glenwood Springs for the Deep Freeze Invitational on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Several of the athletes produced personal-best times at the meet including Oliver Catlett, 12, who finished third in the mile swim at 22 minutes, 33 seconds.

Tyler Stone, 17, dropped three seconds off his 100 breaststroke time, taking second place. Seven-year-old George Maul took first place in all four of his events, with Eliza Stone, 10, also dominating her way to four top-three finishes.

Several of the athletes have already qualified for the championship meet in February, while others still have time with more meets coming in January.

