Steamboat swimmers see personal-bests at Deep Freeze Invitational
Taking 30 of its swimmers, the Steamboat Swim Team traveled to Glenwood Springs for the Deep Freeze Invitational on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Several of the athletes produced personal-best times at the meet including Oliver Catlett, 12, who finished third in the mile swim at 22 minutes, 33 seconds.
Tyler Stone, 17, dropped three seconds off his 100 breaststroke time, taking second place. Seven-year-old George Maul took first place in all four of his events, with Eliza Stone, 10, also dominating her way to four top-three finishes.
Several of the athletes have already qualified for the championship meet in February, while others still have time with more meets coming in January.
The team’s winter registration is still open and can be done on Steamboat Swim Team’s website or by emailing head coach Charlie Coates at ccoates@OldTownHotSprings.org.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
