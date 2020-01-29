Steamboat swimmers qualify for state championships
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Members of the Steamboat Springs swim team put up state-qualifying times at the TOPS Colorado Open Meet at Denver University on Jan. 24 to 26.
Grace Schoen, 15, qualified for the senior state championships in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of two minutes, 21.14 seconds. She also finished the 200 breaststroke in 10th with a qualifying time of 2:44.09. The senior state meet will take place Feb. 21 to 23 at Epic Pool in Fort Collins.
Kelsey Bryant, 13, already qualified in the 50-yard freestyle but added the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke last weekend. She finished third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.85 and fifth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:12.37.
Zoe Angang, 11, will join Bryant at the 14-and-under short course state championships Feb. 28 in Thornton. Anfang was already attending to compete in the 200 breaststroke. She took fifth in the 100-yard butterfly and ninth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:12.46.
Vaughn Higgins and Andy Madden both qualified for the Silver State Championships, which will take place March 6 to 8 at Denver University. At the TOPS meet, Madden, 12, put up multiple personal-best times, as did 15-year-old Eder Santillan. Higgins, 10, took 10th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:13.80.
She will have a chance to qualify in more events as the team travels to Loveland on Feb. 14 to 16 for the Sweetheart Meet.
