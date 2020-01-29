Steamboat swimmers qualify for state championships

Steamboat Springs swim team members Grace Schoen, Kelsey Bryant, Zoe Anfang, Vaughn Higgins, Andy Madden and Eder Santillan all performed well at the TOPS Colorado Open Meet at Denver University on Jan. 24 to 26.

Patti Worsley/Courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Members of the Steamboat Springs swim team put up state-qualifying times at the TOPS Colorado Open Meet at Denver University on Jan. 24 to 26.

Grace Schoen, 15, qualified for the senior state championships in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of two minutes, 21.14 seconds. She also finished the 200 breaststroke in 10th with a qualifying time of 2:44.09. The senior state meet will take place Feb. 21 to 23 at Epic Pool in Fort Collins.

Kelsey Bryant, 13, already qualified in the 50-yard freestyle but added the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke last weekend. She finished third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.85 and fifth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:12.37.

Zoe Angang, 11, will join Bryant at the 14-and-under short course state championships Feb. 28 in Thornton. Anfang was already attending to compete in the 200 breaststroke. She took fifth in the 100-yard butterfly and ninth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:12.46.

Vaughn Higgins and Andy Madden both qualified for the Silver State Championships, which will take place March 6 to 8 at Denver University. At the TOPS meet, Madden, 12, put up multiple personal-best times, as did 15-year-old Eder Santillan. Higgins, 10, took 10th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:13.80.

She will have a chance to qualify in more events as the team travels to Loveland on Feb. 14 to 16 for the Sweetheart Meet.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.