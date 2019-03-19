STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs swim team sent 10 swimmers to the state, silver state and bronze championships over the course of the past month.

On Feb. 15 to 17, Steamboat’s Lauren Fullerton, 15, competed in the senior state championships at the University of Denver. She received her highest placement in the 200-yard breast stroke, where she broke her personal best time by 2.24 seconds to take 30th at 2 minutes, 35.49 seconds.

Fullerton also finished 43rd in the 100-yard breaststroke, 76th in the 100-yard backstroke and 45th in the 200-yard individual medley. The championships included swimmers from 46 different teams across Colorado.

On Feb. 22 to 24, Kelsey Bryant, 12, and Zoe Anfang, 10, represented Steamboat at the Colorado Swimming 14-and-under State Championships in Thornton.

Bryant finished third overall in the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 33.14 seconds and added a 14th place finish in the 50-yard fly with a time of 29.31 seconds. She placed 26th in the 50-yard freestyle.

Anfang had two top-20 finishes, taking 14th in the 50-yard breaststroke and 16th in the 100-yard breaststroke. She added a 21st-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley and 24th in the 200-yard freestyle, 33rd in the 100-yard individual medley, 38th in the 50-yard freestyle and 39th in the 50-yard fly.

On March 1 to 3, Steamboat sent four athletes to the Silver State Championships at the University of Denver. The Silver State Championships are for swimmers who just narrowly missed qualifying times for state meets.

Bryant took home the gold in the 100-yard breaststroke, sixth in the 100-yard individual medley and ninth in the 200-yard freestyle. Amanda Dietrich, 12, snagged a third-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke, chopping off 13.8 seconds from her previous time to swim 1:15.86 in the event. Katherine Knapp, 14, finished 21st in the 200-yard breaststroke .

Grace Schoen, 14, finished 35th in the 50-yard freestyle and placed 23rd in the 200-yard breaststroke. She finished 45th in the 100-yard freestyle but dropped all three of her times from previous performances, including a 16.62-second decrease in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:46.91.

Five 14-and-under swimmers who did not qualify for the silver or state meets competed in the Western Slope Bronze Circuit Meet on March 9 in Grand Junction.

Jack George, 10, placed third overall in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle. He added two eighth-place finishes in both the 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard freestyle.

Makinly Long, 9, claimed fourth in the 100-yard individual medley, fifth in the 50-yard backstroke and sixth in the 50-yard freestyle.

Otto Sloop, 7, came away with a second-place finish in the 25-yard backstroke and third place in both the 50-yard backstroke and 50-yard freestyle. He placed fifth in the 25-yard freestyle.

Vivian Sloop, 9, finished fifth in the 100-yard individual medley and seventh in the 50-yard backstroke, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard freestyle.

The Steamboat Springs swim team will finish its spring season in a home mini-meet on April 13 at Old Town Hot Springs.

To reach Leah Vann, call 970-871-4253, email lvann@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @LVann_Sports.