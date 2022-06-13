Steamboat surgery offices donate medical supplies for Ukraine

Personnel at Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute and the Steamboat Surgery Center gather to send off a pallet of medical supplies donated to nonprofit Project C.U.R.E. for efforts in Ukraine.

SOSI/Courtesy photo

Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute and the Steamboat Surgery Center worked with nonprofit Project C.U.R.E in Centennial to donate a pallet of excess medical supplies for use in Ukraine.

The supplies range from excess hospital gowns to joint braces to syringes, according to SOSI.

Project C.U.R.E. delivers three to five semi-truck-sized freight containers each week filled with the medical equipment and supplies needed to save lives in hospitals and clinics in resource-limited countries. Project C.U.R.E. was founded in 1987 to help address the shortage of medical resources around the world.