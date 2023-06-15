Steamboat summer fun on the cheap

A vacation to Steamboat Springs, or even a staycation for local residents, isn’t as much fun if it breaks the budget.

But, luckily, recreation-rich Routt County has so many opportunities for visitors and vacationers that a trip this summer can stay on the cheaper side with a little bit of creativity, a youthful spirit and, in some cases, advance reservations for activities.

Transportation and accommodations already take a big slice of the vacation pie, so money may not be available for expensive tours or activities for more than one day of the vacation.

So, one example of an affordable and fun day can start with a short hike to visit beautiful Fish Creek Falls east of Steamboat — for only a $5 entrance fee per vehicle. The paved upper trail to the overlook is accessible to people with disabilities. The lower trail to the bridge is unpaved, but still an easy walk. Go earlier in the day or after 5 p.m. for the lightest crowds.

Walking along the public Yampa River Core Trail is great for both people- and river-watching, and a brisk walk or bike ride on the trail to the free Yampa River Botanic Park is worth the time and energy. The beautiful park operated by a nonprofit organization and assisted by many volunteers is open from dawn to dusk. Note, picnics are welcome in the park, but not dogs.

Steamboat is resplendent with a wide variety of restaurants including rooftop, riverside, creekside and patio options. Eating out can pinch the budget on vacation, but Steamboat has some affordable but still delicious options for hamburgers, pizza, sandwiches and casual dining. Steamboat is home to several brewpubs, plus multiple restaurants offer good happy-hour specials. To avoid wait times at popular restaurants, take a late leisurely lunch after a morning of active fun.

To work up an appetite, riding bikes on the Core Trail and around town is great fun, and the basic options of front suspension or town cruiser bikes rent for about $59 per day at local bike shops.

A group of local residents enjoy a beautiful day and a raging Fish Creek Falls from the overlook trail on Memorial Day. Suzie Romig/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Renting a tube for a float trip down the Yampa River costs $25 per tube from three city-authorized commercial vendors — Backdoor Sports, Blue Sky West Tube Shack, and Switchback Sports — but some of the rental shops recommend reservations. Tubes generally can be rented for use from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. City rules designed to keep everyone safe and protect the river ecosystem require that tubers use only reusable water bottles attached to their tube and wear secure footwear (no flip-flops).

If some members of the vacation group would like a calmer activity, the Tread of Pioneers Museum at Eighth and Oak streets is a good option. Small but top-notch, the museum is open Tuesday through Saturday for $6 adult admission. Or, visitors can spend a half-day exploring small downtown shops and galleries, not to mention visiting the old-fashioned soda fountain at Lyon’s Corner Drug.

Strawberry Park Hot Springs is a longtime favorite soaking spot that has evolved through the years and is certainly worth the trip about 7 miles north of Steamboat on County Road 36. The natural hot pools are located along Hot Springs Creek in a picturesque setting. Admission is $20 per person, and online reservations are now required for a two-hour session with payment in cash only. Snacks, glass, alcohol, dogs and smoking are prohibited.

Some activities are affordable at specific times, such as the ride up the gondola at Steamboat Resort that is half price for Sunset Happy Hours from 5-8 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays from June 30- Sept. 4. Tickets are sold onsite via credit card.

On the bubble of affordability for family groups who want to ride more than once, the Howler Alpine Slide includes a relatively short chairlift ride up Howelsen Hill, followed by a 2,400-foot alpine slide ride downhill for $20-per-ride for adults.

With the right vacation timing, visitors can explore the large Farmers Market from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 23, or attend one of the popular Steamboat Free Summer Concerts at Howelsen Hill, which kick off June 23 with The Greyboy Allstars. Or enjoy a family-oriented film shown outdoors at Movies on the Mountain on Saturdays from June 17-Aug. 12 at the base of Steamboat Resort. Bring your mosquito repellent.

Additional free outdoor musical options include Yampa on the Green at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays at Yampa River Botanic Park, or the Summer Music Fest concerts at 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sept. 27 at Snow Bowl Steamboat.

Like many active resort mountain communities, the area offers free or cheap fun ranging from hiking to frisbee golf courses to playing in the water at city and state parks. If vacationers travel with their own fly-fishing rods, mountain bikes or small watercraft, many hours of cheap fun are available across Routt County.

Campers can save on accommodations, of course, but reservations for camping sites are needed well in advance. Pricier activities ranging from hot-air balloon rides to horseback trail rides are readily available, and then less expensive activities can be built into the trip itinerary on other days.