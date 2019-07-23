Steamboat students named to the dean’s list at St. Olaf College
Staff report
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Pilot & Today
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Abigail Wiedel and Maritza Wiedel, of Steamboat Springs, have been named to the St. Olaf College dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher. The Wiedels are both majoring in exercise science.
