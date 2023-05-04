Steamboat students bring ‘Perspectives’ to First Friday Artwalk

Untitled, colored pencil on paper by Theo Maul will be one of many student works on display at Pine Moon Fine Art and other galleries around Steamboat Springs on Friday, May 5, as part of First Friday Artwalk.

Pine Moon Fine Art/Courtesy photo

Hosted by Steamboat Creates, the First Friday Artwalk on May 5 will feature some amazing artists from around the world, as well as some incredible young talent from local schools.

As the weather warms and the Yampa River and its tributaries rise, so do the spirits of artists as the beauty of spring inspires creativity and expressive energy. While outdoor spaces are still mired in snow and mud, the trails to fine art in Steamboat Springs are easily passable.

One feature of this month’s exhibition is a variety of artwork by local students.

Pine Moon Fine Art is one of several galleries hosting a collaboration exhibit entitled “Perspectives,” which includes work from students in grades 4-8 at Steamboat, Sleeping Giant, Strawberry Park and Soda Creek schools. Other exhibit locations that are hosting student art are The Arts Depot and Off The Beaten Path Bookstore.

“Perspective in art usually refers to the representation of three-dimensional objects or spaces in two-dimensional artwork,” said Amy Minotto, gallerist at Pine Moon Fine Art. “However, it can also be interpreted as a point of view — the opinion or position from which an individual or group of people see.”

She went on to say that, “There is a harmonious mix of both approaches in ‘Perspectives,’ and we are excited to share the space with a few talented young artists.” These student works are displayed alongside the pieces of represented artists who collectively contribute to the exhibitions and operations of the Pine Moon Fine Art gallery.

Student submissions include many different mediums. Many of the pieces capture the viewpoints of young people and their connection with their schools and communities in and around Steamboat Springs.

This untiled student work was done with pencil on paper by McKinley Luth of Soda Creek Elementary. Student work will be on display at galleries around Steamboat on Friday, May 5, as part of First Friday Artwalk.

Pine Moon Fine Art/Courtesy photo

“The greatest success to come from this project is building our relationship with the art community and showing kids that they are part of the art community,” said Christina Stepan, an art educator at Soda Creek Elementary.

Further, Stepan saw this as an opportunity for students to inspire the adults that surround them through creativity “because they think completely differently than adults.”

Missy Borden, curator at Pine Moon Fine Art, also saw this as an opportunity to encourage kids to know that dreams surrounding artwork can be made possible and to show the student artwork to the community. Borden appreciates all of the student submissions, especially those that have great technical skills balanced with the varied perspectives from the lives of young people.

‘Barnyard Symphony’ by Nicoletta Bellitti

Schoonover Gallery/Courtesy photo

At the same time, the Schoonover Gallery is featuring artist Nicoletta Belletti this month.

Belletti lives and works in Parma, Italy, and according to Ray and Patie Schoonover, she is a “big talent with a bigger personality.”

Belletti is also well-known on YouTube for bringing the unique process and unmistakable personality behind the creation of her art to life. Belletti’s works are acrylic paint and plaster paste on a wooden medium. This process was not easy to discover, as Belletti worked with a chemist for more than a year to develop the unique process and composition of her paints and paste.

Through the utilization of natural elements, such as sand and stone, a third dimension is added to the pieces which Ray Schoonover sees as “colorful and contemporary expressions” in Belletti’s works. Layers of texture and color contribute to a three-dimensional depth in her work, creating realism and drawing the viewer into the piece.

Another exhibit being featured as part of this month’s Artwalk is Death of the Muse, which includes limited edition prints by Britain Zukic being shown at Faherty.

Steamboat Creates is unveling “Engage: A Sensory Experience” in Bliss Hall, an exhibit that will allow visitors to touch the art and immerse themselves in a 3D, colorful experience.

The Platform Gallery will have more student artwork on display.

Local Perspective, oil on wood panel by Joanne Orce will be on display at Pine Moon Fine Art on Friday, May 5, 2023, as part of First Friday Artwalk.

Pine Moon Fine Art/Courtesy photo

The Long View, linocut with stencils by Jill Bergman will be on display at Pine Moon Fine Art on Friday, May 5, 2023, as part of First Friday Artwalk.

Pine Moon Fine Art/Courtesy photo