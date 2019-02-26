Steamboat student named to U.S. Military Academy honor roll

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Cadet Charlie Harrington, son of Lori and Brian Harrington, of Steamboat Springs, has been named to the dean's list with distinguished cadet academic recognition for the fall semester at the U.S. Military Academy.

To earn this distinction, a cadet must maintain a 3.67 GPA or above in all courses. Charlie Harrington is in his second year and carries a cumulative GPA of 4.16. He graduated from Steamboat Springs High School in 2017 and will be commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army upon graduation at West Point in 2021.