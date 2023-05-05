Steamboat store helps residents recycle pet food packaging
Paws n’ Claws All Things Pet is helping people keep pet food packaging out of landfills.
The Steamboat Springs business will dispose of Earthborn Holistic, Venture and Unrefined food and treat bags.
The packaging will be cleaned, melted into hard plastic and used to make other products.
The store has selected Steamboat Dig Dogs to receive the charitable donations sent in exchange for empty pet food packing.
