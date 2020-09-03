Steamboat Stage Race takes place this weekend

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Stage Race is not going virtual. You read that right, not going virtual.

In a world in which most races have had to take on a new virtual format, the Steamboat Stage Race is still an in-person race.

The two-day stage race, hosted by Steamboat Velo, is capped at 175 participants and has staggered starts. The time trial will take place Saturday, while the road race will occur on Sunday. There is usually a criterium as well, in which cyclists repeat small laps, but that won’t take place this year.

The time trial will send riders off individually, beginning at 11 a.m. Riders will pedal 12.5 miles along County Road 33.

Sunday will feature road races of 68 and 41 miles. Cyclists will start in groups of 25 or fewer, beginning at 7:30 a.m. The course will be along Routt County roads 33, 27 and 29.

People traveling along the routes should be aware of cyclists and give them space. Sunday morning and afternoon, Critter Court will undergo temporary road closures.

The finish line for the road race will be near the Steamboat Springs Public Works building on Critter Court. As part of the COVID-19 mitigation plan, there is little support along the course, with one water stand and stand-by medical support. Money raised will go to LiftUp of Routt County and Routt County Humane Society. More information can be found at bikesteamboat.com.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.