STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club sent 16 Alpine skiers to the U16 Rock Central Junior Championships at Winter Park Ski Resort last week, and of the 16 who competed, eight qualified for the U16 Nationals in Breckenridge.

Qualifiers included Ryli Grosdidier, Marissa Drobek, Natalia Tatge, Caroline Gilchrist, Cooper Puckett, Jordan Simon, Tyler Thomas and Nick Orfanakis.

The boys swept four of the podiums. Maren Elvidge won the overall Bibo award for moving up the most spots combined from all events of any female, and Charles Welch won the Bibo award in the downhill and slalom divisions.

Puckett won the men’s overall category after winning the downhill, Super-G, super combined and slalom races.

Simon came in second overall overall on the men’s side after top three placings in downhill, Super-G and super combined while also winning the giant slalom. Thomas came in third overall to sweep the men’s overall podium.

Grosdidier was crowned first in the overall women’s podium. She finished second in downhill, super-combined and giant slalom, followed by a third place in Super-G and fifth place in slalom.

Drobek came in sixth overall in the women’s overall category.

Results



U16 Rocky/Central men’s overall podium

1. Cooper Puckett, Steamboat

2. Jordan Simon, Steamboat

3. Tyler Thomas, Steamboat

U16 Rocky/Central women’s overall podium

1. Ryli Grosdidier, Steamboat

2. Emma Resnick, Vail

3. Stella Johansson, Aspen

6. Marissa Drobek, Steamboat

Men’s downhill

1. Cooper Puckett, Steamboat

2. Tyler Thomas, Steamboat

3. Jordan Simon, Steamboat

Women’s downhill

1. Zoie Palmer, Vail

2. Riley Grosdidier, Steamboat

3. Stella Johansson, Aspen

4. Marissa Drobek, Steamboat

5. Caroline Gilchrist, Steamboat

Men’s Super-G

1. Cooper Puckett, Steamboat

2. Jordan Simon, Steamboat

3. Tyler Thomas, Steamboat

Women’s Super-G

1. Emma Resnick, Vail

2. Stella Johansson, Aspen

3. Riley Grosdidier, Steamboat

4. Marissa Drobek, Steamboat

7. Natalia Tatge, Steamboat

Men’s super combined

1. Cooper Puckett, Steamboat

2. Jordan Simon, Steamboat

3. Tyler Thomas, Steamboat

9. Nick Orfanakis, Steamboat

Women’s super combined

1. Emma Resnick, Vail

2. Riley Grosdidier, Steamboat

3. Stella Johansson, Aspen

5. Marissa Drobek, Steamboat

9. Natalia Tatge, Steamboat

Men’s giant slalom

1. Jordan Simon, Steamboat

2. Toby Scarpella, Vail

3. Tanner Grant, Vail

4. Tyler Thomas, Steamboat

Women’s giant slalom

1. Bayli McSpadden, Vail

2. Riley Grosdidier, Steamboat

3. Kjersti Moritz, Vail

7. Natalia Tatge, Steamboat

Men’s slalom

1. Cooper Puckett, Steamboat

2. Adam Berghult, Buck Hill

3. Appollo Powell, Vail

4. Alex Deubel, Heiliger, Wisconsin

5. Jordan Simon, Steamboat

Women’s slalom

1. Emma Resnick, Vail

2. Stella Johansson, Aspen

3. Bayli McSpadden, Vail

4. Peyton Servais, Buck Hill, Minnesota

5. Riley Grosdidier, Steamboat

Recommended Stories For You

To reach Leah Vann, call 970-871-4253, email lvann@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @LVann_Sports.