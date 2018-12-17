STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The members of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Alpine snowboarding team left home headed to Buck Hill, Minnesota, for three days of racing last week, and found top results on the NorAm tour for a second-straight week.

This time around, Steamboat native Cody Winters highlighted the results. He won two of three NorAm parallel slalom events and also claimed the top spot on the podium in a junior parallel slalom event. Teammate Robby Burns, who won two NorAm events Dec. 8 and 9 in Steamboat, also won his third NorAm event of the season in Minnesota.

"It's good," Winters said of the showings by Winter Sports Club athletes. "It shows that we are in the right place and that the Winter Sports Club is killing it."

Winters topped Canadian racer Michael Nazwaski to win the first NorAm parallel slalom, which was held Friday, Dec. 14. Canada's Emile Gaudet beat teammate Jamie Behan, a Canadian who trains with the Winter Sports Club, for third place.

"It was really fun, and it was amazing," Winters said. "Everything is starting to come together for me. I grew a bunch over the summer, and that helps. I'm not in school right now, so I have all the time and all the focus to put into my sport."

Winters, who graduated from Steamboat Springs High School in spring 2018, elected to take a year off to focus just on racing. He said he may take some college classes this summer.

Recommended Stories For You

On Saturday, Dec. 15, it was Burns who beat Nazwaki. That same day Winters topped Japanese racer Ryusuke Shinohara for the victory in a junior race. Winters was ninth in the NorAm race.

But the Steamboat racer rebounded the final day taking home the top finish in the last NorAm race by beating Canadian rider Andrew Hildebrand on Sunday, Dec. 16. It was the kind of weekend Winters has been waiting for since he first stepped into hard boots when he was just 7 years old.

"Everything has been on track," Winters said. "This year has been a spike that I wasn't expecting and that I greatly appreciate."

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.