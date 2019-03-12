Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club freeskiers travel to Crested Butte for competition

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club freeskiers competed in the Crested Butte International Freeskiers Association National on Friday, March 8, through Sunday, March 10.

Results Men

1. Brooks Hudson, Independent

2. Owen Berv, Crested Butte

3. Jennings Heflin, Team Breckenridge

4. Jacob Gilbertson, Steamboat

6. Charlie Greene, Steamboat

14. Bryce Zetzman, Steamboat

15. Alex Spiegel, Steamboat

22. Callum Becvarik, Steamboat

23. August Menetre, Steamboat

34. Axel Kovach, Steamboat Women

1. Avery Bernholtz, Crested Butte

2. Ella Haverkampf, Crested Butte

3. Charlotte Ulrich, Taos

4. Maisie Wagner, Steamboat

The competition was hosted on Crested Butte’s steep and heavily forested run called Sock-it-to-Me on the north face of the mountain.

Steamboat’s Jacob Gilbertson finished fourth overall, and Charlie Greene finished sixth out of 44 skiers. Bryce Zetzman and Alex Spiegel took 14th and 15th, respectively. Callum Becvarik and August Menetre came in 22nd and 23rd, and Axel Kovach rounded out the Steamboat finishers in 34th place.

Maisie Wagner was the top finisher for Steamboat on the women’s side, taking fourth out of 26 skiers.

