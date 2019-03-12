Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club freeskiers travel to Crested Butte for competition
March 12, 2019
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club freeskiers competed in the Crested Butte International Freeskiers Association National on Friday, March 8, through Sunday, March 10.
Results
Men
1. Brooks Hudson, Independent
2. Owen Berv, Crested Butte
3. Jennings Heflin, Team Breckenridge
4. Jacob Gilbertson, Steamboat
6. Charlie Greene, Steamboat
14. Bryce Zetzman, Steamboat
15. Alex Spiegel, Steamboat
22. Callum Becvarik, Steamboat
23. August Menetre, Steamboat
34. Axel Kovach, Steamboat
Women
1. Avery Bernholtz, Crested Butte
2. Ella Haverkampf, Crested Butte
3. Charlotte Ulrich, Taos
4. Maisie Wagner, Steamboat
The competition was hosted on Crested Butte’s steep and heavily forested run called Sock-it-to-Me on the north face of the mountain.
Steamboat’s Jacob Gilbertson finished fourth overall, and Charlie Greene finished sixth out of 44 skiers. Bryce Zetzman and Alex Spiegel took 14th and 15th, respectively. Callum Becvarik and August Menetre came in 22nd and 23rd, and Axel Kovach rounded out the Steamboat finishers in 34th place.
Maisie Wagner was the top finisher for Steamboat on the women’s side, taking fourth out of 26 skiers.
To reach Leah Vann, call 970-871-4253, email lvann@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @LVann_Sports
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.