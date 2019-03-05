Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club freeskiers defend home territory with podium finishes

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The United States Amateur Snowboard Association Rocky Mountain Series freeskiing competition was held at Steamboat Resort on Saturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3. The competition featured athletes from age groups 9 t0 15.

The event was one of the final qualifying events of the USASA season leading up to the USASA Nationals in Copper in April.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes swept the competition in the boys halfpipe. David Schlicht, Wiley Wagner and Cael McCarthy put up a one, two, three finish while Ryan Montgomery followed in fifth in his first-ever USASA event.

In the under-10 age group, Griffin Good placed first in the halfpipe. Finley Good finished second in under-11 age group halfpipe competition.

Silas Leeson and Logan Speigel, normally slopestyle athletes, found success in the halfpipe competition for 14- and 15 year-olds to take first and second respectively.

The evening rail jam at Howelsen Hill also saw some top placements by Steamboat athletes. McCarthy won the 10-13 boys division, Schlicht came in third and Wagner followed in fourth. Shane Good claimed sixth overall out of 17 athletes.

Finley Good finished third in the girls 10-13 rail jam competition. William Gossman took second out of four athletes in the 14-and-over rail jam.

Riley Jacobs finished first in Sunday’s slopestyle event for the girls division. McCarthy and Schlicht came in first and second respectively. Gossman and Spiegel claimed third and fifth respectively in the boys 14- to 15-year-old slopestyle competition.

