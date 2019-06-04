Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Foundation adds new board members

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Foundation welcomes John Albro, Paul Slivan, Debbie Dacus and Charlie MacArthur to its board as members of the Development Committee.

Albro is the founder and CEO of Penn Square Real Estate Group and Penn Square Advisory Group, LLC, and Slivon is a senior managing director at TWP Private Wealth Management, the private wealth division of Stifel Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Dacus has served on the Catamount Ranch and Club advisory board of governors for a number of years and is the former chair of the social committee, and MacArthur is president of Native Excavating in Steamboat Springs.

The foundation was established in 2000 to enhance and provide for the long-term sustainability of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. The foundation currently has 18 board members.