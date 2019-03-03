Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes show out on home turf over weekend

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — On Saturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes showed what they were made of during the USASA Steamboat Snowboard Halfpipe, Rail Jam and Slopestyle competitions.

The halfpipe took place at Steamboat Resort, and the rail jam was hosted under the lights at Howelsen Hill Ski Area on Saturday. The slopestyle events were held Sunday in Bashor Bowl and consisted of two jumps and two sets of rails.

Athletes who are not always able to travel were able to compete, and though the snow caused some challenges, it didn’t slow down many local athletes, with 10 taking podium finishes in their age divisions, some even in multiple events. Below is the full list of athletes who placed.

Halfpipe

Place, Name, Division

2. Aimee Wild, 7 and under girls

1. Rocke Weinberg, 8 and 9 girls

3. Aaron Wild, 8 and 9 boys

1. Izzy Harmic, 10 and 11 girls

1. Walker Overstake, 12 and 13 boys

1. Kendall Harrington, 14 and 15 women

1. Cecily George, 16 and 17 women

3. Mac Panzarella, 16 and 17 men

Rail Jam

2. Rocke Weinberg, 9 and under girl

2. Aaron Wild, 9 and under boys

3. Walker Overstake, 10 to 13 boys

Slopestyle

2. Aimee Wild, 7 and under girls

1. Rocke Weinberg, 8 and 9 girls

1. Aaron Wild, 8 and 9 boys

1. Izzy Hamric, 10 and 11 girls

1. Jesse Hamric, 12 and 13 boys

2. Jackie Clemente, 12 and 13 boys