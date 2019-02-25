Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club announces USA Nordic Junior Championships team
February 25, 2019
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club on Monday hit the road for Park City, Utah, for the USA Nordic Junior Championships, which will be held Tuesday, Feb. 26, through Saturday, March 2.
The Steamboat team includes Canden Wilkinson, Bennett Gamber, Annika Belshaw, Niklas Malacinski, Gunnar Gilbertson, Erik Belshaw, Jason Colby, Thomas Miller, Tess Arnone, Alexa Brabec, Ella Stroock, Tinsley Wilkinson, Aspen Bennett-Manke, Annika Malacinski and Decker Dean.
