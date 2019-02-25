 Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club announces USA Nordic Junior Championships team | SteamboatToday.com

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Junior Championships team includes Canden Wilkinson, from left, Bennett Gamber, Annika Belshaw, Niklas Malacinski, Gunnar Gilbertson, Erik Belshaw, Jason Colby, Thomas Miller, Tess Arnone, Alexa Brabec, Ella Stroock, Tinsley Wilkinson and Aspen Bennett-Manke. Annika Malacinski and Decker Dean are not pictured. (courtesy photo)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club on Monday hit the road for Park City, Utah, for the USA Nordic Junior Championships, which will be held Tuesday, Feb. 26, through Saturday, March 2.

The Steamboat team includes Canden Wilkinson, Bennett Gamber, Annika Belshaw, Niklas Malacinski, Gunnar Gilbertson, Erik Belshaw, Jason Colby, Thomas Miller, Tess Arnone, Alexa Brabec, Ella Stroock, Tinsley Wilkinson, Aspen Bennett-Manke, Annika Malacinski and Decker Dean.

