Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club alumni to compete at NCAA National Championships in Vermont

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Among the 74 men and 74 women who will be competing in the 2019 National Collegiate Men's and Women's Skiing Championships this week, five of them hail from Steamboat Springs.

The championships, which begin on Wednesday, March 6, and run through Saturday, March 9, will be held at Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont, and will feature skiers from 24 different colleges across the nation.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club alums who will compete include University of Denver sophomore Jett Seymour and University of New Mexico senior Alex Barounos in Alpine skiing, and University of Vermont junior Finn O'Connell, Montana State University sophomore Kathleen O'Connell and University of New Mexico freshman Dariya Kuznetsova in Nordic skiing.

Seymour is a two-time NCAA All-American after taking sixth in giant slalom and ninth in slalom at last year's championships. He is also a member of the U.S. Ski team and is coming off a 10th place finish in the World Junior Championships slalom and a 16th place finish in the giant slalom.

Seymour has had seven top-10 finishes in NCAA races this season while also balancing appearances in NorAm Cups where his top placing was seventh in slalom on Jan. 4 in Camp Fortune, Canada.

"His ability to balance national team stuff with college is showing a lot of maturity and his results speak for himself," Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club U18/U20 Alpine coach Ryan Wilson said. "He's been at the top of the North American cup level and NCAA level for two years, and he's younger than most of his competitors on the NCAA circuit.

“He's a very impressive young dude I've known since he was 14,” Wilson said. “Everything is on track with him — his ability to balance this and continue with an NCAA career. It's been super impressive and a unique path he's taken."

Barounos has notched recent top-10 finishes at Alyeska Resort in Girdwood, Alaska, taking fourth and ninth in the slalom events on Feb. 23 and 24. He's had two other top-10 finishes in NCAA races this season.

Finn will make his second NCAA National Championship appearance in Nordic skiing. Last year, Finn placed 14th in the 20K freestyle and 38th in the 10K classic races at nationals.

O'Connell will be making her second appearance in the NCAA Championships, and Kuznetsova will be making her first.

The championships kick off with Nordic events on Wednesday and Thursday at Trapp Family Lodge while Alpine events are slated for Thursday and Saturday at Stowe Mountain Resort.

All events will be aired on ncaa.com.

